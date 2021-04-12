Rock Valley College basketball team wins ‘Alternate’ season opener

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — It might be mid-April but basketball season has just begun at Rock Valley College. The Golden Eagles began a short ‘alternate’ season Monday evening.

The NJCAA is allowing it’s member schools to hold an alternate scrimmage season since they were allowed to hold a regular season during the winter due to the pandemic. Rock Valley has scheduled five scrimmage games.

Monday evening the Golden Eagles defeated Oakton College 79-65. For highlights click on the media player.

Here are RVC’s remaining games:

April 14 at Waubonsee CC

April 17 vs. Madison College 11 a.m.

April 20 vs. Rockford University 4:30 p.m.

April 23 vs. Waubonsee CC 5:30 p.m.