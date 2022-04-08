ROCKFORD, Ill (WTVO/WQRF)–The athletics programs at Rock Valley College have hit a whole new level over the last ten to 15 years and many of the people responsible for that were assembled together Friday evening. Five of them were inducted into the RVC Hall of Fame.

It happened at the Prairie Street Brewing Company. Five individuals with impeccable credentials…all slam dunk hall of famers.

One was former softball player Viviana Marquez. She was a two-time national catcher of the year, a two-time All-American and the national player of the year. She helped RVC win its first two national championships in softball.

“It’s honestly an honor,” said Marquez of her induction. “I didn’t expect this to happen to me. I just went in every single day and worked hard because I loved the game.”

LT Davis was the 2015 NJCAA National Player of the Year in men’s basketball. He’s the second leading scorer in RVC history. He was on two national championship teams.

“The thing about the Rock Valley seasons how we started out there was amazing,” said Davis.

Davis’ head coach at RVC Craig Doty was also one of the inductees. Twice in his five years at RVC he was the National Coach of the Year. Four of his teams reached the national tournament. Two of them won it all in 2014 and 2016.

“I think what we’re most proud of is that we did it the right way,” said Doty. “We did it with Rockford area kids, and when we came and got the job, we were told that there wasn’t enough talent here, and we proved that wrong.”

Natalie Olsen was a standout volleyball player in 2009 and 2010. She was a two-time All-American.

Olsen holds school records in kills and hitting percentage.

“I’m so excited. It’s really nice to see everybody, a lot of faces that I haven’t seen for a lot of years. It’s really cool to be here and to thank them.”

The fifth inductee was Misty Opat, the woman who spurred on all the RVC sports programs to new heights as the athletic director. From 2009-2018 she also coached women’s basketball teams to six national championship game appearances winning four national championships.

“That was one of the best times of my life,” said Opat. “And still to this day, you know I reflect back and the people, the athletes, the administrators, everybody there made it really, really special. We got the right coaches and people that bought into the system that we were trying to build, and the rest is history.”