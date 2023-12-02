ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The members in Rock Valley College’s Athletics Hall of Fame now totals 62. Four new members were inducted Friday evening in Rockford at Prairie Street Brewing Company.



One was Tierra McGowan. She led the women’s basketball team to a national championship and a 33-2 record during her sophomore season in 2016-17.



Another was Abby Jenkins Sackmaster. She coached the volleyball team to a pair of third place finishes at the NJCAA Division III Nationals and a national championship in 2012.



Softball player Morgan Adolph was a two-time National Pitcher of the Year in 2015 and 2016.



And Darin Monroe, the fourth inductee, has coached the RVC softball team to eight national championships at the D-3 level. He has also served as RVC’s athletic director since 2018.