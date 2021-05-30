Rock Valley college makes it seven straight national championships with a dominating win

SYRACUSE, NY (WTVO/WQRF) — The streak goes on for the Rock Valley College women’s softball team. The Golden Eagles won their seventh straight NJCAA Division III National Championship Sunday. They routed #2 seed Corning Community College of New York 13-2.

The Golden Eagles fell behind 1-0 in the bottom of the first inning, but they quickly showed they were the superior team. They scored four runs in the top of the second inning and three more in the top of the third to go up 7-1. They kept padding their lead from there.

There were lots of hitting stars for RVC which had 17 hits in all. Harlem graduate Kirstin Fudge had two hits and drove in three runns. First baseman Elizabeth Schriner went 4-for-5 at the plate with two runs knocked in. Shortstop Kelli Riordan drove in two runs. Left fielder Kayla Freiberg had two hits. Catcher Jenna Green of Eastland had two hits and pinch hitter Evy Polsfuss drove in two runs.

Hononegah graduate Ashton Melaas pitched the first 6 2/3 innings. She allowed only six hits and two runs while striking out six. She raised her personal record on the season to 19-3.

Jenna Lawson came on to record the final out. She gave up two hits before the Golden Eagles were able to tag out a runner between second and third on a rundown play to end it.

Corning had come into the tournament with a 34-1 record and a feeling that perhaps it should have been the number one seed, but RVC left no doubt which team is the best team. The Golden Eagles knocked off Corning in the semifinals Saturday and now dominates in the rematch. The Golden Eagles finish their season with a record of 51-7.