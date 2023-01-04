ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–There was no shortage of point production at Rock Valley College Wednesday night. Both the RVC women’s basketball team and the men’s basketball team broke the 100-point ceiling in a doubleheader sweep of Harper College.



The RVC women claimed a lopsided 105-29 win. Rockford Jefferson graduate Camron Blank led the way with 24 points. RVC is ranked 11th in the nation this week in NJCAA D-II.



The men defeated Harper 109-59. Armond Williams scored 20 points, and he had eight rebounds. Kamran Banks added 14 points. Daniel Rosado scored 13 and George Williams 12.



For highlights of both games watch the media player above.



