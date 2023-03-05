ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The home court advantage wasn’t enough to help the Rock Valley College men’s basketball team in its NJCAA District 4 semifinal game Sunday evening. The Golden Eagles lost to Milwaukee Area Technical College 78-64.
The Golden Eagles see their record dip to 20-12. For highlights watch the media player above.
