ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Rock Valley College’s softball team is now 2-for-2 in NJCAA D-II postseason games. The Golden Eagles defeated Madison College 9-1 in a walk-off 5-inning game Monday afternoon.



Grace Stevenson’s two-run home run over the fence in left in the fourth inning put the Golden Eagles up 5-1. They finished the job in the bottom of the fifth inning leading 7-1 when Avery Nehring singled to drive in two more runs. With that the eight-run rule (after 5 innings) kicked-in ending the game.



South Beloit’s Madison Carlson started the game in the circle for Rock Valley. She allowed only the one run in five innings.



RVC will play for the Regional IV Championship Tuesday at 2 p.m. Once again, the game will be at RVC. For highlights of this game watch the media player above.