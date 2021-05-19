Rock Valley College softball team is heading back to Nationals

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Trips to the NJCAA D-III National Softball Tournament aren’t automatic. It just seems that way for the Rock Valley College softball team. The Golden Eagles have clinched another trip to Nationals.

Wednesday afternoon they won the Region IV Championship by sweeping two games from the College of DuPage 14-2 and 11-3.

Kelli Riorden and Liz Schriner had homers in the first game and Hononegah graduate Ashton Melaas struck out nine batters to earn the victory.

The Golden Eagles had a run of six consecutive national championships end in 2020 when no tournament was held due to the pandemic. It’s been a long wait to get back.

“It’s so worth it,” said Ranchero. “It’s going to be worth it at the end. We ran so many sprints with this. It’s just amazing.”

Head coach Darin Monroe knows what his players and coaching staff have had to endure to get back to this point. “The hardest part is getting there because you’ve got to go through the ups and downs of the season and now we just play softball. We know we’re one of the top 8 teams in the country. The pressure is off of us and we just play softball.”

The National Tournament will be held in Syracuse, New York starting next Thursday, May 27. RVC’s record is now 47-7.

For highlights of both games click on the media player.