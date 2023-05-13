ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rock Valley College softball team had no trouble transitioning from NJCAA Division III to Division II during the regular season. The Golden Eagles won 41 games. Now we’ll see how they do in the postseason.

It started well for them Saturday afternoon when they won their opening game of their regional tournament on their home field. The #1 seeded Golden Eagles defeated the Blackhawk Braves 7-2.

Madison Carlson got the win in the circle for RVC raising her pitching record to 23-3.

Rock Valley will play #3 seed Madison College in round two scheduled for noon Sunday at RVC weather permitting.

