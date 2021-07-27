Rock Valley College Sports teams to move up to NJCAA Division II/Interview with Darin Monroe

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The sports teams at Rock Valley College will continue to go after national championships, but at a higher level. Tuesday evening the RVC board of trustees voted unanimously to allow the sports programs at the school to move up from NJCAA Division III to Division II.

The move means higher caliber of competition for RVC sports teams, higher caliber athletes for RVC sports teams, and scholarhips in the form of tuition and fee waivers for RVC athletes. At the Division III level athletes scholarships aren’t allowed.

RVC athletic director and head women’s softball coach Darin Monroe was pushing for the move up. His softball team has won seven consecutive national championships at the Division III level.



“It’s exciting. I know that we’ve got a coaching staff right now that’s excited about this transition. Having the opportunity to go out and evaluate a kid and be able to offer some sort of a scholarship in terms of a tuition waiver, it just increases the interest from the first, initial spot. It’ll increase the opportunity to bring high-level players to campus knowing that they’ve got some of their college paid for. Overall it’s just a really positive thing.”



The move up with also create more opportunities for RVC athletes to eventually get NCAA Division I and II offers once they’re finished at RVC.



The NJCAA still has to approve the move up by RVC, but that’s likely to happen within a week or so. The transition to Division II will take place in the 2022-23 school year.



