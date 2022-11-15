ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Rock Valley College women continue to fill up the basket, and they continue to win games. Tuesday evening, they ran their record to 5-0 by outscoring Waubonsie Community College 90-69.



Six RVC players scored in double figures led by Maya Mitchell with 16 points. Jefferson graduate Karley Colson was next with 14 points.



RVC came into the game averaging 106.5 points per game.



