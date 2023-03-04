ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Rock Valley College women’s basketball team has advanced to the Midwest B District Championship game of the NJCAA Region IV postseason tournament. The downside is the Golden Eagles will most likely be playing it with only five players next weekend.

Saturday night at RVC in the district semifinals the Golden Eagles were dominating Kankakee Community College midway through the fourth quarter. The final outcome wasn’t in doubt. RVC was well on its way to a win. They were leading by 39 points.

But a brief scuffle broke out under RVC’s basket. There was some pushing and shoving. No one was injured. The problem for RVC is, all seven players who were on the bench at the time for the Golden Eagles left the bench area and went onto the court to apparently play peacemakers and prevent the situation from escalating.

Leaving the bench in basketball is a big no-no. All seven players were ejected leaving RVC to finish the game with the five players who had been on the court at the time.

RVC won the game 105-61 to advance to the District Championship game next Saturday against Morton College. However, the seven RVC players who were ejected will most likely have to sit out that game.

