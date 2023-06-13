ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The coaches of the women’s basketball team at Rock Valley College are very optimistic about next season. One reason for that is the return of sophomore guard Maya Mitchell.

The native of Shakopee, Minnesota has been named one of the top 40 junior college rising sophomores in the entire country at all levels of junior college women’s basketball. As a reward for that, Mitchell will get to play in an All-Star game next month in Atlanta.

Last season as a freshman at RVC, Mitchell averaged just over 12 points per game in 22 games after missing time with an injury. She says she is pumped about top 40 honor.

“I was really shocked about it because I was out for a whole month with my broken wrist. I was so excited when I heard the news. The first thing I did was call my teammate Cam (Camron Blank) because she had that last year. I asked her what her experience was and stuff, and I’m just so excited to get the opportunity to play in Atlanta.”

“It’s a Big honor,” said RVC head coach Darryl Watkins. “This is something that she’s worked for. Credit to her teammates who push her every day and who continue to uplift her. She embraces them. She’s taken this and ran with it.”

Mitchell is the third Rock Valley College women’s basketball player in the last four years to be named a top 40 Sophomore joining Hannah Malcomson and Blank.