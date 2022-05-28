DEWITT, NY (WTVO/WQRF)–The NJCAA Division III era at Rock Valley College has ended with another national championship. The softball team won its eighth consecutive championship Saturday afternoon just outside of Syracuse, New York.

The Golden Eagles defeated #2 seed Corning Community College of New York 9-2.

RVC banged out 16 hits in the game. Kayla Freiberg hit a home run. Evy Polsfuss went 3-3 at the plate and starting pitcher Madison Carlson went 3-4 with two RBIs. Jenna Turner, Kelli Riordan and Scout Kram each had two hits.

Carlson pitched the first five innings. The South Beloit graduate allowed two runs to pick up her 17th win of the season. Hannah Hockerman worked the final two innings. She didn’t allow a hit, and she struck out four batters.