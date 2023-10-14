ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Local hoops have returned to the Stateline. Rock Valley College hosted their men’s basketball jamboree Saturday afternoon at the Nest.

It was four courts with 42 different teams playing all day. The Rock Valley men’s team played their first game against Sauk Valley. It was our first time seeing new head coach Nick Ramos on the sideline. They lost 47-38.

It was the first of three games on the day for RVC. The Golden Eagles open up the 2023 season on Oct. 28 in Kenosha, Wisc. against the Parkside Rangers.

