ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rock Valley College men were back in action Saturday afternoon in the 8th annual Rumble in the Rock.

They defeated Illinois Central 73-71. Rock Valley was led by a duo of locals; Antonio Leavy led the team with 23 points, while George Williams scored 21.

The Golden Eagles are now 9-8 on the season.

