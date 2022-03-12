ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — After falling one point short in the NJCAA semifinals to North Lake, the Rock Valley College Golden Eagles men’s basketball team came out and took care of business in the 3rd place consolation game beating Eastfield 80-66.

Because Rock Valley was hosting the NJCAA National tournament, the Golden Eagles were able to celebrate in front of their tightest supporters.

“I think it’s awesome for this community, I think it’s even better for the kids who are from this community to get a chance to do that in Rockford, at Rock Valley, in front of all their friends, their family, their high school teammates, their high school teachers, their high school coaches, It was great,” said RVC head coach Tyler Bredehoeft.

RVC freshman guard Malik Marshall is one of those local athletes who graduated from Rockford Christian High School and talked about how meaningful the moment was.

“We’ve got four guys from Rockford starting in the starting five so it’s just big for the Rockford area and for the Rockford guys, really,” said Marshall.

For highlights and postgame coverage click on the media player above.