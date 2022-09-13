ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–It was ten years ago in 2012 that the Rock Valley College women’s volleyball team won a national championship competing at the NJCAA D III level. This year the Golden Eagles are competing at the D II level for the first time. So how long will it take them to get into championship contention at this level? Not long if head coach Kristy Pierce has anything to say about it, and she does.



Pierce has a strong team this season. Tuesday night the Golden Eagles defeating the nation’s tenth ranked team in D III Joliet in five sets 25-16, 16-25, 25-13, 18-25, 15-10. That was the Golden Eagles’ ninth consecutive victory. It boosts their overall record to 13-7.



To view highlights of the match watch the media player above.