ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rock Valley College women’s basketball team played in the Midwest B District Championship game of the NJCAA Region IV postseason tournament Saturday afternoon.

They hosted the number one seed Morton College Panthers at The Nest. Morton ran away with it in the second half. Morton won 96-68.

Rock Valley was playing with only five players. The other seven were ejected in the semifinal game against Kankakee Community College after a scuffle broke out and the players left the bench. They had to sit out of this game.

RVC’s fab five consisted of sophomore Emily Rich, and four freshmen in Elli Teubert, Maya Mitchell, Sam Tourtillott and McKenna Williams.

Mitchell led the team with 23 points, Williams came up right behind her with 18.

RVC finishes the year as the 9th ranked team with a 25-7 record.