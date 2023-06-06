ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — As they say at Rock Valley College, another Golden Eagle is leaving the nest. Basketball standout Camron Blank has signed with Indiana University-Purdue University in Indianapolis.

Blank is a Jefferson High School graduate. Last season she started all 31 of the team’s games. She averaged more than 14 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.

Blank gets a full-ride scholarship to the Division I program at Indy.

She said RVC head coach Darryl Watkins helped connect her with several colleges, and IUPUI was one of them. “It was pretty recent, moved pretty fast,” said Blank. “I went on a quick visit, and I really liked everything that I saw there and how it felt with the coaches and everything.

Blank said she never anticipated getting a chance to play at a Division I college program back when she was at Jefferson.

“I honestly didn’t see myself playing for like, much longer than Jefferson, but I’m happy that I do have this opportunity and that I’ve gotten here.”