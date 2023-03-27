ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Rock Valley College has been collecting national championships in multiple sports. When that happens it’s difficult to overlook the person who oversees all of those programs. In this case that person is Darin Monroe.



Monday it was announced that Monroe has been named the recipient of the Athletic Director of the Year award by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA). That group oversees every division of college athletics from NCAA Division I, to Division II and Division III, plus the NAIA and all three levels of the NJCAA.



In the past year RVC has won national championships in softball, and men’s and women’s bowling, and RVC teams have also made strong showings at nationals in other sports including men’s basketball and women’s volleyball.



This year RVC has made the transition upward from NJCAA Division III to Division II. Monroe has overseen that.



Monroe will be officially recognized at the NACDA Convention June 11-14 in Orlando, Florida.