ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Rock Valley College forward Aleksa Markovic transferred to RVC from Missouri Southern last year. That move couldn’t have worked out better for him or for RVC.

Markovic helpd the Golden Eagles finish third in the NJCAA Division III National Tournament earlier this month. Wednesday he named named a second team All-American.

Markovic averaged 12.1 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. RVC posted a 24-10 overall record. Markovic is a sophomore. He’s originally from Montenegro.