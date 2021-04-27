Rockford Aldeen Golf Club’s Chris French performing well at the PGA Professional Championship

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) – Byron native and Aldeen Golf Club Assistant Pro Chris French is having himself a week in Port St. Lucie, Florida. He’s one of the top golfers in the PGA Professional Championship at the PGA Golf Club.

Pros from golf clubs across the nation are competing. Through three rounds French is tied for 28th place at one stroke over par. He has strung together three consecutive rounds of 72. He’s one-over-par because the first round was played on a par 71 course. The second and third rounds were played on a par 72.

French qualified for the event last September when he finished 11th in the Southern California PGA Section Championship.

The final round of the PGA Professional Championship will be played Wednesday.