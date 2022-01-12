Rockford Auburn graduate Verderian Lowe is ready to take his shot at the NFL

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Rockford Auburn graduate and Fighting Illini offensive tackle Vederian Lowe is all-in pursuing an NFL career. He’s left Illinois to train at one of the elite training centers in the country in San Diego.



Lowe is getting his body toned for the upcoming East-West Shrine College Football All-Star Game in Las Vegas, and then it’s on to the NFL combine.



I interviewed Lowe via Zoom about those two events, and we also reflected on some of the biggest moments of his career at Illinois, and we discussed the future of the Illini program under Bret Bielema. To view this entire interview click on the media player.