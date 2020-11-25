Rockford boxer Skylar Thompson ready to get back into the ring

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –Boxers are known for making comebacks. Rockford’s Skylar Thompson is ready to get back into the ring this weekend after a two-year layoff. He’ll fight Saturday night in Davenport, Iowa in what’s being called the Thanksgiving Throwdown.

Boxing has long standing ties to Rockford. So you might already know the name Skylar Thompson.

“I’ve been doing this a long time.” “I come from a fighting family,” said Thompson.

But it’s been awhile since he’s been in the ring. He decided to retire in 2014, but unretired to make his last fighting appearance in 2018. Now at age 38 he makes his return yet again this Friday in Iowa.

“I have something to actually fight for.”

The decision to return to the ring came last December when Thompson was at a crossroads in his life.

“I just didn’t care at the time,” said Thompson. “Having to fight for money, and then dealing with my own personal issues, couldn’t find a job, being out of shape and not being dedicated and focused, and now it’s just time to really do something spectacular.”

His mind was made up, but he still had one thing left to look for…a trainer. He found him in Elgin.

“His name’s Shannon States. I think he’s one of the best unknown trainers in the world today,” said Thompson.

Thompson believes this comeback will not be short-lived, and he has his eyes set on one specific title.

“I want to be a world champion.”

Rockford is where Thompson’s roots began, and it’s those same roots that ground him when he’ll step in the ring. With his return, he hopes to inspire a crop of younger athletes, similar to those of local icons Fred VanVleet and James Robinson.

“I grew up all over Rockford. The local athlete, we have a chip on our shoulder to where we have to perform a little bit harder because our neck is on the line. Having to go through the good, and the bad, I’m willing to show, and I’m willing to give my all and every inch of me to do something great in the ring.”

Thompson was originally scheduled to fight Preston Shane Saturday, but Shane pulled out. He’s been replaced by Rick Reed of Kansas City.

The Thanksgiving Throwdown will be held at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds at 2815 Locust Street in Davenport, Iowa. The doors will open Saturday at 6:30 p.m. The first fight will begin at 7:30 p.m. There will be several bouts that night.

For ticket information contact Skylar Thompson at (262) 220-1039