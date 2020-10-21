Rockford boxing club founder Goodman dies

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Stateline has lost a man who gave a lot of his time and his heart to local youngsters.

This past Saturday Jim Goodman senior died. He started the Patriots Boxing Club in Rockford many years ago. Youngsters from all over the Rockford area would go to a barn on Goodman’s New Milford farm multiple nighs a week to train under his expertise.

Goodman’s son Jimmy took over the boxing club severa years ago. It now runs out of a building on seventh street in downtown Rockford.

Jim Goodman senior told Eyewitness News in 2004 that he started the boxing club to give kids some structure and something to keep them occupied.

“I’ve had kids from all over, rich kids, poor kids. If it keeps them off the street that’s all I care about. I’m not out here to make a name for myself.”

Goodman was 78 years old.