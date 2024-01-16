ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — We have a lot of young men from the Rockford area who are playing college basketball. The guy making the biggest impact in college at the moment, is former Rockford Christian star Marcus Hill Jr.



Hill Jr. lit it up when he was a Royal Lion. As a senior, he averaged 23 points per game. He had one game when he scored 42 points and another his junior year when he scored 47 points. I asked him this question back then.



Do you want to play ball in college? Do you think there’s going to be a chance for you to do that? “Most definitely. I want to play ball in college,” said Hill.



Hill Jr. can check that box. After being a junior college All-American at Southern Union State in Alabama, Hill enrolled at Bowling Green this year. As a 6’4 junior guard he’s averaging 20.1 points per game. That ranks him second in the Mid-American Conference.



Saturday at NIU, he matched his average by scoring 20 points. In the first minute of the game, he had a steal and slam dunk. He had three steals in the first four minutes of the game.



I asked him if he expected to have so much success in the MAC so quickly.



“No, I didn’t expect it. I didn’t really expect it. You know, I thought in my first year I wasn’t going to do it, but I thought I was going to do good because I worked hard, but, oh, doing 20 (points per game) is crazy in Division I basketball.”



A lot of Division One schools wanted Hill after he put up 26 points per game last season at Southern Union, and he led all NJCAA players in points scored, but Bowling Green head coach Todd Simon and his program stood out to Hill.



“When I went on a the visit, it was like they were family. Even with me there they just acted like just family. We were all together. I talked to DaJion (Bowling Green senior DaJion Humphrey). He was like, ‘They will love you here.”



Hill leads the Falcons in minutes played. He’s their primary point guard, although sometimes he switches off to two-guard.



The Falcons are 12-4 overall and 3-1 in the MAC. They’re off to their best start in nine years. Hill believes they’re good enough to contend for the conference championship even though most people didn’t give them a shot going into this season.



“We’re going to shock a lot of people. They had us at the bottom, but we’re shocking a lot of people right now.”



So, just as I asked Hill four years ago if he wanted to play college basketball, now I asked him if the season that he’s currently having has him thinking about playing pro basketball one day.



“For sure. That’s always been my goal since I was a kid. I wanted to be a pro. So, that’s all I wanted ever since I was a little baby. I want to be a pro.”

