ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Former Rockford Christian basketball standout Marcus Hill Jr. will be playing in the MAC next season. He has signed with Bowling Green.

Hill was a junior college All-American last season at Southern Union State in Alabama. He was third in the nation in scoring at 26 points per game at the NJCAA level. He also averaged 7.5 rebounds a game.

Hill is a 6’3 guard. At Rockford Christian his senior year in 2019-20 he averaged 23 points per game.