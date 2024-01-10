ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Another monster game was played in Rockford Wednesday night at Lutheran. The Crusaders hosted Rockford Christian in their annual Crosstown Showdown.

The Royal Lions handled this game with ease until the closing minutes when Lutheran ignited a comeback. Rockford Christian held on to get the win over their rivals 70-64.

Lutheran was down by 15 at one point and rebounded to cut the deficit to five, but RC battled to stay in front and ended the game at the line. Junior guard Christian Cummings led the Royal Lions with 32 points and 16 rebounds.

Rockford Christian improves to 10-2 on the season, while the Crusaders drop to 12-7.

The next meeting between these two teams will be on February 14th to close out the regular season. That game will be a Big Northern Conference game. This game does not count in the conference standings.

For highlights of Wednesday night’s showdown watch the media player above.