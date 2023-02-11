ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Rockford Christian hosted a dangerous Dixon Dukes team Friday night for a matchup in the Big Northern.

The Dukes started out hot, but the Royal Lions finished them off, winning 71-59.

Christian Cummings led RC with 25 points, Elijah Daughtery was next with 19, Kevion Cummings also had a big night with 17.

Darius Harrington carried the Dukes with 21 points.

Rockford Christian is now 27-1 on the season, and 7-0 in the Big Northern. They remain tied for first in the conference with Lutheran.

