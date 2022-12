ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — At Rockford Christian, the Royal Lions hosted the Galena Pirates Saturday afternoon.

Rockford Christian won 76-63. Christian Cummings scored a game-high 25 points, while Elijah Daughtery scored 21 points.

The Royal Lions remain undefeated at 8-0 on the season.

