ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Pro Wrestling is very much alive in Rockford. Damage Inc. Pro Wrestling put on its latest show Saturday night at the Teamsters Hall on 11th Street.

It was its second annual ‘St. Valentine’s Day Massacre.’

Fans packed the facilty. They saw a wide range of wrestling including an anything goes street fight, a ladies’ match in which “Bombshell” Shelly Benson defeated Leslie LaMuneca.

They also saw former WWE star Hornswoggle defeat Half Pint Punk in a midget wrestling match. And then there was the unforgettable match of the night, the clown tag team “The Brothers of Funstruction” Yabo and Ruffo. They defeated Vic Capri and Mason Perks.

Damage Inc. Pro Wrestling hosts four events or so a year. The next one will likely be around the 4th of July when it has a patriotic theme.