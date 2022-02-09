ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — When Rockford native Steve Eisman created Rockford Damage Wrestling, he did it remembering all the good times he had as a kid.

“My Nana, which is my Grandmother, she used to take me to Boylan High School,” said Eisman. “They used to have AWA, American Wrestling Association, and we used to go there when they’d come and she’d take me to the shows and I was a big fan of it. Then eventually it disappeared. So I was going to bring Wrestling back to Rockford, which is what I did.”

Coming up Saturday night, Rockford Damage is hosting their latest event, Valentines Day Massacre. The event will be held at Teamsters Hall, and headlines a number of different wrestlers including Rhyno, James Storm, Masada, Beer City Bruiser, and DysFunction.

“We just get some big stars to go along with the little guys to put the show together so that it’ll give the Rockford community the best entertainment show we can give them,” Eisman said.

As one of those members of the community, Eisman is trying to give back and shine a positive light on his city.

“Instead of hanging out on the street corner or whatever, it gives family and kids something to do, and it gives kids role models to look up to as wrestlers, because a lot of kids love wrestling,” said Eisman. “I know I did when I was a boy, so I’m trying to make that possible for kids to do.”

The events are open to anyone, and Eisman said he thinks once you go, you’ll be hooked.

“I think if you came out, it’s no different than going to a movie, you’d have a good time,” Eisman said. “Just give it a shot. At least try it once and I guarantee if you try it once, more than likely you’ll be back for a second show.”

For more information on Rockford Damage Inc. visit their website: Rockford Damage Inc. Pro Wrestling – Pro Wresting, Wrestling Matches (damageincprowrestling.com)