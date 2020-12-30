Rockford East graduate Robert Jones discusses getting picked to play in the Senior Bowl

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Robert Jones put on an East E-Rabs football uniform in 1996. Now he could be on the verge of putting on an NFL uniform.



Jones recently declared for the NFL Draft passing up an opportunity to play one more season on the offensive line at Middle Tennessee State. There he excelled as both a guard and a tackle. Now he’s been invited to play in the Senior Bowl, one of college football’s premier showcase games for NFL prospects. The game will be played January 30 in Mobile, Alabama.



Jones, who measures 6-5, 330 pounds, is one of 114 players who have been chosen to participate. Naturally Jones accepted the invitation. When he gets to Mobile the eyes of NFL coaches and scouts will be on him constantly evaluating him and the rest of the players.



Jones discussed the opportunity with me in a phone interview from Tampa, Florida where he’s currently training. To hear that interview click on the media player.