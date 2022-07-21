(WTVO/WQRF) — The Rockford IceHogs announced their full 72-game schedule today for the upcoming season.

They open their 24th season of hockey in the Stateline against the Moose in Winnipeg, Manitoba on Oct. 15. This is the seventh time in the last eight seasons the IceHogs will open on the road.

They will celebrate opening night at BMO Harris Bank Center on Oct. 22 with the defending Calder Cup champion Chicago Wolves in town. The home opener kicks off a seven-game homestand.

Of the 36 homes games this season, 26 take place on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. All weekday and Saturday home games will be played at 7 p.m. with Sunday games at 4 p.m.

This season features 12 opponents for the IceHogs which is the most they’ve faced since 2017.

2022-23 IceHogs Season Schedule