Rockford IceHogs announce their opening day roster

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) – The Rockford IceHogs have announced their opening night roster for the 2021 seeason. It features 29 players including four goalies, eight defensemen, and 17 forwards.

The roster breaks down as follows:

Goaltenders: Matt Tomkins, Cale Morris, Tom Aubrun, Scott Darling

Defensemen: Dmitri Osipov, Cody Franson, Chad Krys, Alec Regula, Isaak Phillips, Michael Krutil, Cole Moberg, and Wyatt Kalynuk

Forwards: D.J. Busdeker, Riley McKay, Mitchell Fossier, Chris Wilkie, Garrett Mitchell, Gabriel Gagne, Dylan McLaughlin, Brad Morrison, Mikael Hakkarainen, Andrei Altybarmakyan, Cam Morrison, Evan Barratt, Time Soderlund, Matej Chalupa, John Quenneville, Chad Yetman, and Michal Teply.

The Rockford IceHogs open their 22nd season of hockey in the Stateline, their 14th campaign in the American Hockey League and the 2020-21 season on Saturday, Feb. 6 at 3:00 p.m. against the Chicago Wolves at BMO Harris Bank Center.

*Note: Fans are not permitted in the arena.