Rockford IceHogs are getting their captain back

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –The Rockford IceHogs today announced that forward and team captain Garrett Mitchell has re-signed with the club on an AHL contract for the 2021-22 season.



Mitchell, 29, returns to the IceHogs for his second full season and 11th professional campaign after appearing in 29 games with the IceHogs last season, adding three goals and two assists for five points and led the club with 44 penalty minutes. His 29 appearances were tied for the most on the team and he finished second with 35 hits.

“When you can have a guy like that in your lineup or even just around to talk to the kids, it’s going to benefit the organization,” said IceHogs Head Coach Derek King. “It’s going to benefit us as a staff and it’s going to benefit the young players. He’s a great person. I’m excited he’s back. These are the type of people we need around our young players. Show them the ropes, how to do it right and how to be a pro. It makes our job as a coaching staff a lot easier.”



Just ahead of the 2020-21 season, the Regina, Saskatchewan, native was named the 13th captain in IceHogs history, his second appointment to the position after serving as the leader of the Hershey Bears of the AHL for three seasons from 2015-18.



A veteran of 446 AHL contests over 10 campaigns, Mitchell holds 121 points (60G, 61A) while skating with the IceHogs, Bears, and Laval Rocket. In 44 games with the IceHogs since joining the team late in the 2019-20 season, he has seven goals and four assists for 11 points.



“I’m excited to get going,” added Mitchell. “I’ve got more to give. I think I can be a lot better and I’m excited to feed off the building’s energy. I tell people all the time that Rockford’s an awesome place to play and I was able to experience it in a full building. It’s an exciting place to play. We’re excited as a team and as an organization.”



Selected in the sixth round (175th overall) of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft by the Washington Capitals, the 5-foot-11, 196-pound forward appeared in one game with the Capitals during the 2016-17 season.