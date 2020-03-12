Rockford IceHogs games suspended as AHL cancels all play

ROCKFORD, Ill (WTVO) — The Rockford IceHogs have been forced to cancel games as the American Hockey League announced Thursday that they would be suspending play in an effort to contain the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S.

In a statement, the league said, “With the health and safety of our players, officials, staff and fans of primary importance, the American Hockey League has announced the suspension of play until further notice, effective immediately, due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The AHL will continue to monitor developments and will provide updates on the 2019-20 season at the appropriate time.”

