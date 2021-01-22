Rockford IceHogs returning to play on February 5th

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The IceHogs are scheduled to play their first game in more than 8 months at the BMO Harris Bank Center on February 5th.

On Friday, the Rockford hockey team released its 2020-21 season schedule. The IceHogs will compete in a 30-game regular season featuring the Chicago Wolves, Grand Rapids Griffins, Iowa Wild and Cleveland Monsters between February 5th and May 15th.

On February 5th, the IceHogs will go up against the Cleveland Monsters at 6 p.m., however the BMO will not be allowing fans into the area due to concerns over the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Broadcasts of the games can be viewed on IceHogs.com.

To view the full season schedule, click here.