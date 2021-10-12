Rockford IceHogs strong at the goaltender position heading into their season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Opening night is closing in rapidly for the Rockford IceHogs. They’ll play their first regular season game this Friday night in Grand Rapids.

They go into that game deep at the goaltender position. Tuesday morning the IceHogs welcomed goaltenders Malcolm Subban and Collin Delia to practice. They were assigned to the IceHogs by the Blackhawks on Monday. Both men have substantial NHL experience. One of them will be in goal Friday night.

There’s a third, younger goaltender on the team who could have the brightest future of the three. He’s Arvid Soderblom. He stood out in the Swedish Hockey League last season. Last week in the IceHog’s first preseason game in Iowa he recorded a shutout.

IceHogs’ head coach Derek King has been impressed by the 22-year old.

“I’ll tell you this he’s ready (for the AHL). He’s looked real good. He’s shown well. He just oozes with confidence. You would never know it’s his first year playing over in North America so he looks real good.”