Rockford loses beloved coach

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — This is a sad time for gymnasts, tumblers and anyone who has been a part of the Gymnastics Academy of Rockford. The co-owner and one of the coaches at GAR Jim Aamodt has died.



Aamodt passed away suddenly on Sunday according to a posting on GAR’s Facebook page.



Aamodt ran GAR with his wife Lori. Aamodt was inducted into the World Acrobatic Society Gallery of Legends in 2016. He was a 12-time National Team coach, and he coached countless national champions at GAR.



Following is a post made on GAR’s Facebook page Monday evening.



