Rockford man’s scuba dive now officially in the Guinness record book

A couple years ago in 2019 I brought you the story about a Rockford man Bill Lambert who at the age of 98 attempted to set a Guinness Book World Record. He went to Mexico for a scuba dive hoping to become the oldest diver on record.

He had to stay under the water for at least 20 minutes. He pulled that off. The folks at Guinness have just now recognized that Lambert’s attempt is indeed a Guinness World Record. Lambert has received a certificate of verification.

Last Labor Day at the age of 100 Lambert took another dive into South Beloit’s Pearl Lake. He again stayed under water for the required 20 minutes. The Guinness folks are also considering that moment for their record book, so Lambert could soon break his own record if that dive is verified.

For some reason it takes the Guinness folks a while to verify the records.