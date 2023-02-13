ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–A sad note for our local bowling community. Longtime former President of the Ladies Pro Bowlers Tour John Falzone has died.



Falzone grew up in Rockford. He attended West High School, and he lived in the Rockford area through most of his life. He was President of the LPBT years ago when it was headquartered in Cherry Valley at the Cherry Bowl.



His daughter Bonnie and his wife Kathy posted on their Facebook pages the news that Falzone passed away Monday morning after a sudden illness.



Falzone had been living in Tennesse after he retired.