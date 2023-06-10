ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Now that the school year has wound down, it’s camp season for the young athletes in our community. A new camp was held Saturday at Auburn High School’s Wyeth Stadium. This one run by an NFL player, Auburn alum and Minnesota Vikings’ tackle Vederian Lowe.



Lowe has the weekend off between his own camp sessions in Minnesota with the Vikings. What better way to spend the weekend then by reaching out to youngsters in his hometown. He hosted the first Vederian Lowe Football Camp.



“This has been something that me and my grandfather have talked about for years,” said Lowe. “I feel like the time is right now. I’ve established myself a little bit. I feel like I’ve been put in a position, you know, kids look up to pro athletes. This is what it’s all about.”



Boys and girls between the ages of seven and 11 were put through a series of agility drills.



“Sports are for everybody,” said Lowe. “They’re for everybody, boys and girls. Football is a game where you come out, run, stretch your legs, show your agility. Show your speed.”



Lowe wasn’t the only Minnesota Viking at Auburn. He brought three of his teammates with him, fellow offensive linemen Ed Ingram and Josh Sokol, and tight end Nick Muse.



Lowe was great about interacting with the kids. He threw some passes. He showed them how NFL lineman develop their strength and endurance by doing the rope drill. He even took time out for a friendly competition of Rock, Paper, Scissors. Then Lowe sat down on the bleachers with the kids for a group photo.



All of the campers received camp T-shirts, and at the end of the morning they got autographs from a real NFL player, Lowe naturally. The success of the day has Lowe convinced he’ll keep holding this camp in years to come.



“Oh 100 percent. Yea 100 percent. I’m already ready for next year.”



NOTE: Lowe is entering his second season with the Minnesota Vikings He was drafted by them last year in the sixth round of the NFL Draft. Lowe also played offensive tackle for five seasons with the Fighting Illini and before that with the Auburn Knights helping the Knights reach the State Quarterfinals in 2015 and 2016.