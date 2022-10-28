ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)– There’s a whole lot going on in sports in the Rockford area this weekend from the high school football playoffs to the IceHogs playing at the BMO, and there’s a big pro wrestling event that’ll be happening. Rockford Damage Inc. Pro Wrestling is celebrating the one-year anniversary of its first event by hosting a blockbuster day and night Saturday at Teamsters Local 325 on 11th street.



Steve Eisman, Rockford Damage Pro Wrestling Inc. founder rattled off some of the wrestlers he has lined up to compete Saturday night. “We’ve got from ECW, WWE, he’s been on TNA, we’ve got Rhyno. We’ve got Thomas Latimer. He was also with WWE. He’s my heavyweight champion. Then we’ve also got Kamille. She’s the NWA woman’s champion. She’s coming and she’s defending her title.”



And Rockford native Stephanie Bellars has made it back to her hometown to appear at the event. She gained fame in pro wrestling with WCW, Extreme Championship Wrestling and ECW as Gorgeous George, the attractive manager of legendary wrestler Randy Macho Man Savage.



“My favorite moment was to always watch Randy do the big elbow. That’s his signature move,” said Gorgeous George. “I could see it a thousand times and every time he would get ready to do it, I was just so proud of him. So, I would just sit there in awe every time.”



Gorgeous George is now the commissioner of Rockford Damage Pro Wrestling. She and Eisman have something in common. Both of them had troubled pasts plagued by using substances. They’re clean now, and they have a heart for the youth of our community. That’s why they believe in Rockford Damage Inc. Pro Wrestling.



“Have something here in Rockford for the kids to look forward to. I know that I love wrestling,” said Gorgeous George. “I was in wrestling when I was younger. I like to come here and give back to my community because when I was a kid, I was doing some things I shouldn’t have been doing, but now that I’m older I want other kids to have options here I guess to do stuff.”



There’s going to be a whole lot going on Saturday surrounding what’s being called “Damageversary” by Rockford Damage Inc. on it’s one-year anniversary.



Noon-food trucks

1 p.m.-Music by the band “Blind Date” plus a car show in the parking lot.

4 p.m.-Trunk-or-Treat for the kids

5 p.m.-Costume Contest

6:30 p.m.-Wrestling Event begins



All of this will be happening at Teamsters Local 325 at 5533 south 11th street in Rockford south of Bypass 20.



By the way Gorgeous George now lives in Alabama where she is starting up a restaurant. She has a son and a grandson who live in Rockford.



