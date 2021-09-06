Rockford native James Robinson switching back to his old #25 with the Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, FL (WTVO/WQRF) — Rockford native James Robinson will look more familiar to his long-time fans when he steps on the field for the Jacksonville Jaguars this season. He’s switching back to jersey number 25, the same number he wore at Rockford Lutheran High School and at Illinois State.

The Jaguars released news of the number change in a tweet Monday morning.





.@Robinson_jamess is going back to his roots with a new number this season.#DUUUVAL — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) September 6, 2021

Last season as a rookie Robinson wore #30 for the Jaguars. #25 was taken by cornerback D.J. Hayden. Hayden is no longer with the team.

The #30 worked out well for Robinson. He rushed for 1,040 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie. He also had 49 receptions. Three of those went for touchdowns, but the opportunity to put on #25 again was too much for Robinson to resist.

With that number he became the state of Illinois’ all-time rushing leader in high school. He rushed for 9,040 yards in four years. He also set state records for rushing touchdowns in a career (158) and points in a career (948). Also while wearing #25, Robinson became the second leading rusher in Illinois State history when he totaled 4,444 yards.