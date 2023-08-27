ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Rockford native James Robinson has hit another bump in his NFL career. The New York Giants officially announced Sunday afternoon that they have waived Robinson. He’s one of five players they waived as they get down to the regular season roster limit.



Robinson was signed by the Giants in the offseason after he was released by the New England Patriots. Robinson spent last season with the Jaguars and the Jets.



Robinson struggled in the Jets first to preseason games, but he had a strong showing in their final one Saturday against the Jets. He carried the ball 10 times for 55 yards.



NFL teams will announce their 16-man practice squads on Wednesday. There’s a chance the Giants bring back Robinson for that, otherwise he’ll hope to latch on with another NFL team.



Robinson shined in high school at Rockford Lutheran where he became Illinois’ all-time leading rusher. He then shined at Illinois State University where he became the Redbirds’ second all-time rushing leader.