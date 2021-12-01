Rockford native Vederian Lowe earns honorable mention All-Big Ten

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Big Ten Conference announced its all-conference honors in football Wednesday. Rockford native Vederian Lowe was one of the players recognized.

The Auburn High School graduate was received honorable mention All-Big Ten for the second straight year. Lowe started all 12 of the Illini’s games at left tackle.



In his career Lowe has made a school record 52 starts. He’s hoping to have one more before wrapping up his college career. He’s hoping the Fighting Illini will receive a bowl bid on Sunday.