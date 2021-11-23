Rockford Renegades Pop Warner team to play for Midwest Regional Championship

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–A group of local kids will play for a major championship in Pop Warner Football this Saturday. The Rockford Renegades U9 team will play for the Midwest Regional Championship.



They’ll play the Kearny Bulldogs of Missouri. The game will be played in Chesteron, Indiana.



The Renegades have a record of 7-2. They won the state championship for U9 and they won a regional semifinal game to reach the finals.



They play 11-on-11 tackle football. They’re excited about the journey they’ve been on and how it might end Saturday.



“It’s amazing,” said Renegades running back/safety Leon Horton. “We got here for a reason because we have good coaches, and we have good players that have played before.”



Running back/cornerback Jordan Williams doesn’t hesitate when asked about the Renegades’ strengths.



“Our linemen because we have pretty big people. Our running back. Some of our cornerbacks, linebackers.”



“We’ve worked hard all season,” said head coach Patrick McKiski. “We had a lot of these kids back in the spring season as well, so we’ve had a similar group for quite a bit. They’ve been working the whole time.”



Win or lose the Renegades will be playing their final game of the season Saturday. There isn’t a national championship game for U9 in Pop Warner this year.