LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — For the first time this season the Rockford Rivets have climbed above the .500 mark. They’re 6-5 now after putting together a clean all-around 6-0 victory Thursday night over the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders.

Brett Sears from the University of Nebraska started the shutout bid on the mound for the Rivets. He went the first five innings allowing only one hit while striking out six batters.

Mitch Rogers, Spencer Floyd, Ben Catrambone and Gavin Marley each worked one inning of shutout baseball while combining to strike out seven batters in four innings of relief.

Offensively, centerfielder Khalil Walker raised his batting average to .349 with a pair of hits. He also drove in four runs. Second baseman Jack Scheri from Creighton University went 2-for-4 boosting his average to .371. Andrew Delaney and Aaron Harper also contributed two hits apiece.

The Rivets will host the Dock Spiders again Friday night. Then Kokomo will come to town for a pair of games this weekend.

